Major Sunderland road to close for litter pick
A major Sunderland road is to be closed for a morning on Tuesday, April 23.
The A1018 between Saint-Nazaire Way (Hendon Grange pub) and the A1287 roundabout (the exit for Seaham), will be out of use between 9am and 1pm.
Signage is in place pointing out the scheduled closure and the road, which runs along the coast, is undergoing a litter pick scheduled as follows:
:: A1018 St Nazaire's Way from Ocean Road to Toll Bar Road 9.15am-10am
:: A1018 St Nazaire's Way from Toll Bar Road to Ryhope Dene Roundabout 10.00am-11.30am
:: A1018 St Nazaire's Way from Ryhope Dene Roundabout to Wellfield Roundabout 11.30am -1pm
Sunderland City Council’s executive director of City Development, Peter McIntyre, said: "Sections of the A1018 St Nazaire's Way will be closed between 9.15am and 1pm on Wednesday 23 April to allow Environmental Services staff to complete cleansing work including litter picking.
"Our highways network keeps people, goods and services moving around our city and it is one of City Council's top priorities to keep investing in and maintaining this important network.
"Undertaking this work means some lane and road closures are necessary to ensure safe working conditions for staff, but we always aim to minimise any disruption to drivers by programming the works to take place outside of the busiest periods and putting diversions in place."
