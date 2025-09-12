Violence between rival gangs at Sunderland hotel car park

Published 12th Sep 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
The case will be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.
A criminal who became involved in a violent altercation between two rival groups driving trucks in a hotel car park has kept his freedom.

Ethan Graham joined in the disturbance outside the Highfield Hotel in East Rainton, Sunderland, alongside his own relatives in March 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Graham, 35, was also injured in the disturbance which took place in front of onlookers staying at the guesthouse.

Prosecutor Antonia Adie said: "The altercation appears to begin between two trucks."The incident appears to have started in the car park to the rear of the hotel including the defendant along with his brothers and co-defendants."

Graham became involved when he tried to chase down a pick-up truck being driven by a rival in the car park.

He was initially struck by the vehicle as it reversed but he reacted afterwards by trying to punch at the drivers door.

He was also struck by a pole during the incident. Graham, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a section 4 public order offence. He also admitted failure to surrender to bail.

The court heard all the other defendants involved have previously been dealt with for affray.

Martin Scarborough, defending, told the court: "It's clear he's had some drug problems. I accept he was intoxicated through drink and drugs when this incident occurred in March of 2022."

Mr Scarborough accepted the event was disgraceful and would have been witnessed by onlookers "simply having their Sunday lunch."

Mr Recorder Richard Stubbs imposed a 12-month community order.

