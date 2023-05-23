Victim wants paedophile to 'spend the rest of his miserable life rotting in prison'

Last week Trevor Cairns was sentenced to 28 years behind bars for his crimes. Cairns, 66, of The Terraces, Washington targeted three children and subjected them to horrific violence and threats.

In February he admitted a total of 47 offences which included rapes against all three victims, indecency with a child and indecent assault, going back to the 1980s.

The victims are now adults and one of them has decided to speak out. She is also focusing her efforts on encouraging people to speak out and seek their own justice.

Paedophile Trevor Cairns looks likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to 28 years in jail.

The woman was present at Newcastle Crown Court last week to see Cairns being sentenced. He initially spent years denying his guilt. But six days into court proceedings evidence was beginning to mount and he changed his plea to guilty.

She thanked her family and police for their support and has welcomed the outcome. However, she feels no sentence will ever be enough or could her back her childhood.

She said: “In the back of my mind I always knew that one day the call would come.

“I never told anyone of the extent of the brutal abuse I endured, or what I witnessed. It was and is too traumatic to even think about, never mind talk about.”

Rape victim Mrs Z thanked her family and police for their support.

She courageously spoke in court on May 19, reading her victim impact statement to judge Robert Spragg before he passed sentence. She added: “I wanted to show the true effect and reflection of what happened to me. He will never defeat me.

“He is a pathetic predator who preyed on the defenceless, a manipulator who is calculated and plays the system, who thought he could go through life with apparent impunity, slithering and creeping under the radar like the monstrous reptile he is; a life destroyer.

“I just hope and pray that Cairns now spends the rest of his miserable life rotting in prison.

“My message to anyone who has been or is still currently a victim of such vile acts is to remember: it is not your fault!”

