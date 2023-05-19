In February, Trevor Cairns of Barmston in Washington pleaded guilty to 47 offences against three victims, following a police investigation. A victim who was attacked as a child by Cairns in the 1980s, came forward in 2018 to report him.

The victim had thought he had been Cairns’ only target, but found the courage to speak after discovering that Cairns had been give a caution in 1987 in connection with a separate sexual offence allegation. The discovery gave him the courage to go to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers traced two other victims who had moved away from the North East. Both gave accounts of abuse and offered to help put the prolific abuser behind bars. Cairns, 66, was questioned and initially gave a prepared statement denying the offences.

Paedophile Trevor Cairns looks likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to 28 years in jail.

After working with three other forces, Northumbria Police finally charged Cairns with multiple sexual offences, including 32 counts of rape.

In February the case went to trial. But six days into proceedings, with the evidence stacked against him, Cairns pleaded guilty to 47 offences at Newcastle Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded in custody and on Thursday, May 18 he was sentenced to 28 years behind bars.

Detective Constable Colin Ramshaw praised the victims for their bravery and believes it is a landmark case that will help other victims speak out.

He said: “I am astounded by the resilience, the courage and the dignity shown by all three of Cairns’ victims. They have waited years for justice, some have waited decades, but their abuser is now behind bars and will hopefully die in prison.

“This has been one of the worst cases of prolific sexual offending I have ever seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really cannot praise the survivors enough. I believe they have given hope to others who have also suffered abuse and are yet to come forward.

“This case shows that it’s never too late to speak up and that justice is possible, no matter how much time has passed. If you’ve been suffering in silence, now is the time to speak up.”