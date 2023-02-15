Trevor Cairns pleaded guilty to 47 offences midway through a crown court trial.

Sixty-five-year-old Cairns subjected one young boy to repeated sexual attacks, even raping him in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His victim remained silent about the abuse he had suffered for three decades, only coming forward in 2018 when he was made aware Cairns had been issued with a caution back in 1987 in connection with a separate allegation of a sexual offence.

Trevor Cairns

Previously believing he had been Cairns’ only victim, the discovery that others had also been targeted gave him the strength to contact detectives and an investigation was launched by Northumbria Police's Safeguarding Unit.

Detective Constable Colin Ramshaw, who led the investigation, began building a file of evidence against Cairns, now of Barmston, Washington, and soon uncovered a horrifying picture of systematic abuse involving multiple victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives worked with three other forces

DC Ramshaw was able to trace two further victims, who had subsequently moved out of the North East.

Both women bravely gave their own accounts of abuse and offered to do all they could to help put the prolific abuser behind bars.

Cairns was brought in for questioning as a result of the investigation and initially gave a prepared statement in which he denied the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after detectives from Northumbria worked together with three other police forces to gather the information needed from all over the country, Cairns was finally charged with multiple sexual offences, including 32 counts of rape.

And on Monday, February 13, six days into an eight day trial, his victims were finally able to see him brought to justice as he pleaded guilty to 47 offences at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced by a judge on April 27.

Detective Constable Ramshaw praised the victims for their unwavering bravery and determination to see Cairns held accountable for his crimes and said he believed this was a landmark case that would help other victims speak out against their abusers, no matter how much time had passed: "The bravery shown by all the victims is nothing short of astounding,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘One of the worst cases of prolific sexual offending I have ever seen’

"They have waited years for justice, some have waited decades, but their abuser is now remanded into custody awaiting sentence.

"This has been one of the worst cases of prolific sexual offending I have ever seen. I really cannot praise the survivors enough – I believe they have given hope to others who have also suffered abuse and are yet to come forward.

“This case shows that is never too late to come forward, that you will be listened to, supported and that justice is possible, no matter how much time has passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’ve been suffering in silence, now is the time to speak up.

“Anyone looking to disclose a report of any kind of sexual abuse can do so by calling our officers on 101 or via the our website.”