An £800 bike, a Nintendo Switch and games, worth £600, and a computer tablet, worth £100, were taken by raiders who kicked through a door while the house in Houghton was briefly empty in September 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the break-in had a traumatic affect on the family who lived there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the victim had used her bike to travel to work, to socialise and for fitness and did not have the money to replace what was taken.

Paul Michael Young.

The mum said in a victim statement: "After the burglary I was angry and scared about these people being in my house.

"They stole stuff which was irreplaceable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My son didn't want to be at home. He was frightened the offenders would return to take more.

"I was scared to the point I updated security and make sure everything is locked and secured.

Dylan Newall.

"I didn't want to leave my house, didn't want to be in the house on my own in case anyone came back to steal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is had an impact on my mentally and financially.

"I will never forget that day, returning home to find we had been burgled.

"I still feel unhappy, it's not a home anymore."

Paul Young, 39, of Baker Street, Houghton, who was on a suspended prison sentence at the time of the raid, admitted burglary and fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he and Dylan Newall went to the CEX store in Sunderland after the raid and tried to sell the Nintendo but were unable to as it was password protected.

Some of the games were sold at the store for £146 and Young signed a slip to state he had the authority to carry out the sale.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Young to 30 months behind bars.

Helen Towers, defending, said Young has been drug free for over two years and handed in references.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Towers said Young is determined to stay away from trouble in future and added: "He will not attend this court again."