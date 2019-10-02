Victim of Sunderland hit-and-run remains 'critical' as police recover car
Forensic investigations have begun on a vehicle recovered as part of a hit-and-run probe.
Police recovered a silver Renault shortly after the incident, which happened at 3.20am on Tuesday, October 1 at Ramillies Road, Red House, Sunderland.
Northumbria Police confirmed on Wednesday, October 2 that the man, who is 33, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
A silver Renault was then located in a car park in Roedean Road, Sunderland. It has been recovered for forensic investigation.
Inquiries to locate the driver of the car are ongoing.
The road remained closed for several hours while forensic investigations took place at the scene.
Speaking to the Echo on Tuesday, a witness said she heard a car in the street, then a “thud” and saw the man lying on the ground.
Contact the force on 101 with any information, quoting reference 84 011019.