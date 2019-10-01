Hunt for driver after man seriously injured in Sunderland hit and run
A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in the early hours of Tuesday, October 1.
Emergency services were called to Ramillies Road, in the Red House area of Sunderland, where a man had been hit by a car.
The 33-year-old suffered serious injuries in the incident and was taken to a major trauma centre.
The car fled the scene and officers investigating the hit and run are now searching for the vehicle.
The road is currently closed. Police and forensics officers remain at the scene.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At about 3.20am, officers attended the scene where a man had been hit by a car. The car made off from the scene.
“The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and the road remains closed.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting reference 84 011019.