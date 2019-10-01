Emergency services were called to Ramillies Road in Red House early this morning, Monday, October 1.

The car fled the scene and police are now hunting for the vehicle and driver.

Ramillies Road was closed off for several hours

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “I think it was about half past three this morning. I was in bed and I happened to get up.

“As I was getting up, I heard a car. I thought ‘Here they come again’, because this road is ridiculous for speeders.

“All of a sudden, I heard a thud – it was not a bang, it was a thud. I thought ‘What in the world was that?’

Forensic markers at the scene

“I looked down and I saw a guy lying on the pavement. At first I thought it was a dummy but then I thought somebody had been hit because the car went off at speed.

“I put a coat on straightaway, as it was chucking down rain. I ran out and this guy was lying on the ground.

“His legs were all out of shape and he was unconscious but breathing. I was trying to talk to him but there was no reply as such.

“He had had trainers on. One shoe was over here, the other was over there, and there were what looked like bits of bumper from a car lying in the road.

Scene of Crime Officers at work

“I ran back in and got a blanket and put the blanket over him. I phoned the emergency services straightway.

“Within about ten minutes, they were here. I was still out there at the time, I was with the guy lying on the ground because there was nobody around at that time of the morning.

“I was a little bit panicky but they got here and they did really well. They just put him in the ambulance, then the next thing the road traffic were here and they had the road blocked off.

“I was just a bag of nerves. I couldn’t go to bed. I sat in the chair and tried to close my eyes, but I could not do it.”

Northumbria Police have said officers were called to the scene around 3.20am and the driver is still at large.

Forensics officers were seen in the street on Tuesday morning and the road was closed for several hours.