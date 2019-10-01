Sunderland hit-and-run: Woman describes moment man was left for dead on road
A Sunderland woman has spoken of the moment a man was left for dead in a hit-and-run collision yards from her home.
Emergency services were called to Ramillies Road in Red House early this morning, Monday, October 1.
The car fled the scene and police are now hunting for the vehicle and driver.
One woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “I think it was about half past three this morning. I was in bed and I happened to get up.
“As I was getting up, I heard a car. I thought ‘Here they come again’, because this road is ridiculous for speeders.
“All of a sudden, I heard a thud – it was not a bang, it was a thud. I thought ‘What in the world was that?’
“I looked down and I saw a guy lying on the pavement. At first I thought it was a dummy but then I thought somebody had been hit because the car went off at speed.
“I put a coat on straightaway, as it was chucking down rain. I ran out and this guy was lying on the ground.
“His legs were all out of shape and he was unconscious but breathing. I was trying to talk to him but there was no reply as such.
“He had had trainers on. One shoe was over here, the other was over there, and there were what looked like bits of bumper from a car lying in the road.
“I ran back in and got a blanket and put the blanket over him. I phoned the emergency services straightway.
“Within about ten minutes, they were here. I was still out there at the time, I was with the guy lying on the ground because there was nobody around at that time of the morning.
“I was a little bit panicky but they got here and they did really well. They just put him in the ambulance, then the next thing the road traffic were here and they had the road blocked off.
“I was just a bag of nerves. I couldn’t go to bed. I sat in the chair and tried to close my eyes, but I could not do it.”
Northumbria Police have said officers were called to the scene around 3.20am and the driver is still at large.
Forensics officers were seen in the street on Tuesday morning and the road was closed for several hours.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting reference 84 011019.