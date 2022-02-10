UPDATE: Missing Sunderland schoolgirl Millie Birley, 14, found safe and well

Northumbria Police have confirmed missing Sunderland schoolgirl Millie Birley, 14, has been “found safe and well”.

By Neil Fatkin
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:35 pm

Earlier this evening (February 10) police officers had appealed for help from the public to locate Millie who had been missing since last month (January).

After being reported absent from school, and following unsuccessful attempts to contact her parents, police officers visited the family’s address and found nobody occupying the property.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson had said: “Officers were informed by neighbours that the family may have moved from the area a week earlier, without informing their landlord or school authority.

"Millie is believed to be travelling around various areas of the country in company with her parents.”

A Sunderland schoolgirl has been found "safe and well" following a police appeal.

