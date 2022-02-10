Drug dealer who boasted he could supply “all over Sunderland and Newcastle” is behind bars

Ismail Ahmed sold cannabis, cocaine and MDMA after falling into debt and receiving threats over repayments.

Newcastle Crown Court heard his illegal enterprise was exposed when police pulled over a car he was a passenger in on February 5 2020 and he tried to run away.

He was caught and seen to drop a number of individually wrapped bags of cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ismail Ahmed.

Prosecutor Sam Faulks told the court Ahmed claimed the drugs were his "weekly buy".

But the court heard text messages found on his phone showed he was more than just a user and would supply cannabis as well as, on fewer occasions, cocaine and MDMA.

Mr Faulks said Ahmed said in the messages he could supply "all over Sunderland and Newcastle" and added: "There is reference to the defendant arranging drivers or runners to facilitate drugs drop offs."

Ahmed described some of his products as "rocket fuel".

Matthew Purvis, defending, said Ahmed had been living in Sunderland and ended up homeless and in debt and started dealing to stop the threats he was receiving, towards himself and his family.

Mr Purvis said Ahmed was "bragging" in the texts about the quantity and variety of drugs he could provide and had no influence over anyone in the supply chain.

The court heard Ahmed is no longer involved in drugs and has worked hard since the offences to train as a chef.

Ahmed, 24, of Fenwick Terrace, North Shields, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and supplying cannabis, cocaine and MDMA.