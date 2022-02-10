At about 8.40pm on Tuesday, February 8, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) received a report of a fire at a residential property in Elmwood Street in Millfield.

Crews from Farringdon, Marley Park and Washington attended and quickly entered the house to extinguish the blaze.

They rescued a man in his 60s from inside the address, who he was immediately attended to by staff from the North East Ambulance Service.

However, he was pronounced dead at the scene and a joint investigation into the circumstances around the fire was launched by the fire service and Northumbria Police.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lynsey McVay said no time had been lost in reaching the scene after the initial call was received: “Any death is a tragedy and our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this time.

“Our crews were on scene in a matter of minutes and were able to rescue the man from the house very soon after arriving at the property.

“I want to applaud the crews, and our Fire Control, for their quick actions in attending the incident and for doing everything they could to bring the occupant to safety.

“Our fire investigators will now be supporting Northumbria Police as they carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances around the incident.”

Detective Inspector Ed Hollingsworth, of Northumbria Police, said efforts were under way to trace the victim’s family.

The exact location of the fire was not being revealed until his next of kin had been informed of his death.

“This is a tragic incident and enquiries are ongoing to trace the man’s next of kin,” said DI Hollingworth.

“An investigation has been launched alongside the fire service as to the cause of the blaze and that is very much ongoing. However, at this early stage, it is not believed to be suspicious.”

A police spokesman today, Thursday, February 10, confirmed the family had now been traced. The victim has not been named.

He urged anyone with information about the fire to contact police through the Northumbria Force website, or by calling 101, quoting reference NP-20220208-1037.

