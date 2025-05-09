Two men found guilty of felling the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, have both been found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of felling the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree, in Northumberland.
Following a police investigation into the incident, which took place in September 2023, both Graham, of Millbeck Stables, Carlisle and Carruthers, of Church Street, Wigton, were charged with criminal damage to the tree and also to Hadrian’s Wall.
The both denied the offences but were found guilty by a jury.
During a ten-day trial, the court was told how the pair travelled to the site overnight on September 27, where one of them filmed the other using a chainsaw to fell the tree - before taking a small section with them as a “trophy”.
As the tree fell onto Hadrian’s Wall, it caused damaged to the structure, which is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and a World Heritage Site.
In the days following the incident, the former friends exchanged messaged and voice notes gloating at the outpouring of emotion and consequences of their actions.
Speaking after the guilty verdicts, Northumberland Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “The Sycamore Gap tree was an iconic landmark – recognisable across the world – and which held a special place in the hearts of many.
“In September 2023, we woke to the devastating news that the tree had been cut down.
“Since then, we have been carrying out a meticulous investigation to identify those responsible.
“Due to the unwavering commitment of those involved in the case, today we have seen two men be found guilty of damaging not only the tree but also Hadrian’s Wall.
“We often hear references made to mindless acts of vandalism – but that term has never been more relevant than today in describing the actions of those individuals.
“At no point have the two men given an explanation for why they targeted the tree – and there never could be a justifiable one.”
“Throughout, we have recognised the strength of feeling not only here in the North East – but also further afield – that the felling has caused.
“We understand that remains to this day, and would ask that people continue to respect the judicial process as we now await sentencing.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public and our partners, who have supported our investigation throughout and helped ensure those responsible have been brought to justice.”
Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced on July 15.