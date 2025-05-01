Jury shown a photo of a ‘trophy’ wedge from the Sycamore Gap tree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A picture shows a "trophy" wedge from the Sycamore Gap tree and a chainsaw in the boot of a vehicle used by the suspects, prosecutors claim.

Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, both from Cumbria, are accused of felling the landmark during a "moronic mission" in the early hours of September 28, 2023.

Prosecutors say images found on Graham's phone after their arrest show a piece of the tree and a chainsaw in the back of his Range Rover, taken in the hours after the felling.

Jurors at Newcastle Crown Court have heard the piece of wood from the iconic tree may have been taken by them as a "trophy".

Jurors have been shown a photo of which the prosecution say is a 'trophy' wedge from the Sycamore Gap tree. | Crown Prosecution Service

Groundworks boss Graham, of Millbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Carruthers, of Church Street, Wigton, who worked in property maintenance and mechanics, each deny two charges of damaging property in relation to the tree and Hadrian's Wall, which it fell on and are being tied by a jury.

Prosecutor Richard Wright KC told the court the tree had stood for over a century, during which it became a famous site, reproduced countless times in photographs, films and art.

Both men deny all charges - the trial continues.

