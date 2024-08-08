Two further men charged and named after Sunderland disorder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two further men have been named and charged with violent disorder after arrests following the scenes in Sunderland on Friday, August 2.

Northumbria Police said officers simultaneously executed warrants at addresses in Washington and arrested two men on suspicion of violent disorder on Wednesday, August 7.

Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, and Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, were charged with violent disorder and both pleaded guilty when they appeared before magistrates this morning in South Tyneside for their first hearing.

They were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on August 14.

It takes the total arrested to 18 and Northumbria Police said it forms part of the force’s ‘no-nonsense approach in the aftermath of the scenes that unfolded following a protest in the centre of Sunderland’.

It comes after the force said Wednesday, August 7, passed ‘largely without incident’ despite concerns over potential further disorder. There were three arrests between Sunderland and Newcastle combined. Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “We will not let up in tracking down those responsible for the unrest last weekend.

“Our officers are relentlessly trawling through items of intelligence to locate the offending individuals – and I must praise their continued efforts and commitment.”

Det Ch Insp Barr added: “I also want to thank members of the community for coming forward with information that has proved crucial in our investigations.

“It has been truly amazing to see the huge amount of support for the force in the past week. “It just goes to show that the thugs who were involved in the violent displays do not represent the communities we serve.” A force spokesperson added: “Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

“Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

“Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)”