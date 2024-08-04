Touching card sent to police by little girl after disorder in Sunderland

Officers have thanked a little girl and her family after she sent police a touching card thanking them for dealing with disorder in Sunderland on Friday.

Northumbria Police.

A number of officers needed hospital treatment for injuries after violence broke out in the city on the night of August 2.

Officers were pelted with missiles, sprayed with a fire extinguisher, had vehicles attacked and Sunderland Central Police Office suffered heavy damage after chaos erupted following a far-right demo.

However, Sunderland has shown it will not be defined by the disorder, with Wearsiders pitching in to help the clear-up operation, and showing their support for emergency services and businesses and services harmed during the incidents.

In one touching gesture, a young girl sent a card to officers thanking them for their efforts on Friday.

It reads: “Thank you for keeping us safe. We’re very sorry people weren’t being kind.”

In a post on Facebook, Northumbria Police said: “A huge thank to you the young girl who dropped this heartfelt card off at our Southwick station in Sunderland this weekend.

“We are also very grateful for the massive bag of sweets handed in by the child and her family

“Having the support of our communities means the world to us and we are immensely proud to serve you.”