Sunderland spared further violence as police say night 'passed largely without incident'
Northumbria Police had an ‘increased presence’ in Sunderland and Newcastle as suggestions circled on social media that further disorder was planned, and a total of three arrests were made between the two cities.
It came after deplorable scenes on Friday, August 2, when police were attacked and buildings and property suffered heavy damage after disorder and violence followed a far-right demonstration against ‘immigration’.
Other towns and cities in the UK have seen similar disorder in the wake of the Southport stabbings and ensuing misinformation being spread on social media.
In response to the potential for more trouble on Wednesday, the Sunderland Empire cancelled its showings of The Wizard of Oz, University of Sunderland buildings closed at 2pm, and a number of businesses decided not to open, or to close early.
Police were stationed outside mosques in the city as well as other key areas, while Sunderland BID, Sunderland City Council, and the North East Mayor all issued advice to the public, and warnings to those considering causing disorder.
However, the evening remained relatively peaceful.
Further details on the arrests are yet to be released on the arrests.
However, in a statement released via social media overnight, Northumbria Police said: “You may have noticed we had an increased presence in Newcastle and Sunderland today in response to potential protest activity taking place.
“We’re pleased to share the evening largely passed without incident – and we’d like to thank everyone for their continued support.
“Three people were arrested in connection with public order offences and being drunk and disorderly, and they remain in police custody at this time.
“This is a time for communities to unite and look out for each other – nobody should have to experience the disgraceful disorder seen over the last week by a minority whose only aim is to divide us.”
A total of seven people have been charged since the disorder on August 2.
Another three are awaiting further court appearances.