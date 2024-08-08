Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland was spared further damage and disorder after Wednesday, August 7, passed largely without incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Sunderland on Wednesday, August 7. | North News & Pictures northn

Northumbria Police had an ‘increased presence’ in Sunderland and Newcastle as suggestions circled on social media that further disorder was planned, and a total of three arrests were made between the two cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police making an arrest in Sunderland on August 7. | North News & Pictures northn

It came after deplorable scenes on Friday, August 2, when police were attacked and buildings and property suffered heavy damage after disorder and violence followed a far-right demonstration against ‘immigration’.

Read More The prison sentences for rioting, disorder and criminal damage

Other towns and cities in the UK have seen similar disorder in the wake of the Southport stabbings and ensuing misinformation being spread on social media.

In response to the potential for more trouble on Wednesday, the Sunderland Empire cancelled its showings of The Wizard of Oz, University of Sunderland buildings closed at 2pm, and a number of businesses decided not to open, or to close early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were stationed outside mosques in the city as well as other key areas, while Sunderland BID, Sunderland City Council, and the North East Mayor all issued advice to the public, and warnings to those considering causing disorder.

Read More Pictures of clean-up under way after troubling damage in Sunderland city centre

However, the evening remained relatively peaceful.

Further details on the arrests are yet to be released on the arrests.

However, in a statement released via social media overnight, Northumbria Police said: “You may have noticed we had an increased presence in Newcastle and Sunderland today in response to potential protest activity taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re pleased to share the evening largely passed without incident – and we’d like to thank everyone for their continued support.

“Three people were arrested in connection with public order offences and being drunk and disorderly, and they remain in police custody at this time.

“This is a time for communities to unite and look out for each other – nobody should have to experience the disgraceful disorder seen over the last week by a minority whose only aim is to divide us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of seven people have been charged since the disorder on August 2.

Another three are awaiting further court appearances.