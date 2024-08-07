The prison sentences for rioting, disorder and criminal damage
Four people from Sunderland have already pleaded guilty to violent disorder after disgraceful scenes on Friday, August 2.
They are in custody awaiting their fates at sentencing hearings.
Three further suspects charged with the offence are also in custody awaiting further court appearances, and a number of others have been arrested.
The maximum sentence for violent disorder is five years.
For rioting, those guilty can face up to ten years.
Criminal damage also carries a sentence of up to ten years.
For inciting racial hatred, the maximum sentence is seven years.
The Home Office issued the reminder on possible jail sentences amid reports there is potential for further disorder today, August 7.
“Put simply: If you engage in violent protests, you will face the full force of the law,” the Government department said in a post on social media.