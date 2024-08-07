The prison sentences for rioting, disorder and criminal damage

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Home Office has issued a warning over the possible prison sentences anyone guilty of disorder and rioting could face.

Police at the height of the disorder in Sunderland. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty ImagesPolice at the height of the disorder in Sunderland. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
Police at the height of the disorder in Sunderland. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Four people from Sunderland have already pleaded guilty to violent disorder after disgraceful scenes on Friday, August 2.

They are in custody awaiting their fates at sentencing hearings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three further suspects charged with the offence are also in custody awaiting further court appearances, and a number of others have been arrested.

The maximum sentence for violent disorder is five years.

For rioting, those guilty can face up to ten years.

Criminal damage also carries a sentence of up to ten years.

For inciting racial hatred, the maximum sentence is seven years.

The Home Office issued the reminder on possible jail sentences amid reports there is potential for further disorder today, August 7.

“Put simply: If you engage in violent protests, you will face the full force of the law,” the Government department said in a post on social media.

Related topics:Home Office
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice