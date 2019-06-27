'Throw the book at them' - Echo readers slam 'sick' killing of baby swan in Sunderland park
Families have called for CCTV cameras to be installed at Herrington Country Park following the death of a baby swan.
The six-week old cygnet was found by artist Wayne Badresingh and wife Sharon, who had visited the park on Saturday, June 22.
They believe the young bird was struck and by a car due to tyre marks at the scene, prompting a police investigation.
The ‘truly appalling’ act has shocked the city, with many making calls for additional security, including a park keeper, patrols and CCTV cameras.
Here’s how you reacted on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:
Susan Ophield: “Totally heartbreaking that is, they are so beautiful. A park keeper is needed to protect the wildlife.”
Elaine Farrell-Mcknight: “There are some sick sad people about, poor little thing, hope they are found and get what they deserve.”
Jeanette Mackintosh Reilly: “Good heavens we have a serious issue with anger & cruelty in this country.”
Sue Hughes: “Some people have no morals at all and the best they can do is hurt innocent animals, need putting cameras up to protect them. RIP little one.”
Jo Moore: “What kind of person would do this?”
Pauline Hughes: “CCTV cameras would be a worthwhile investment ,of course that would come at a cost?”
Dionne Nesbitt: “Think should raise money and get cameras up so they can make sure the birds are safe.”
Mary Donoghue: “Who in their right mind would do this. God knows what they will do next.”
Lynne Mayer: “Swans are protected by the Queen in the UK … throw the book at them!”