City leaders say baby swan killing in Sunderland park is 'truly appalling' as they back police appeal
An attack which left a baby swan torn apart in a suspected deliberate collision with a car has been slammed as “sickening” by a Sunderland leader.
Councillor Amy Wilson, environment and transport cabinet member for Sunderland City Council, has urged anyone who has information about the death of the cygnet in Herrington County Park in Penshaw on Saturday, June 22, to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency.
Park regulars, who keep an eye out on the birds in the park, came across the remains of the bird, believed to be around six-weeks-old, that evening.
They believe it was struck by a car on purpose, with trackmarks through the body of the swan.
Today, Coun Wilson said: “From the injuries to the swan there is everything to suggest that this was a deliberate attack, which if that is the case, is truly appalling.
“Swans have every right to live in peace and it is dreadful to think that someone could carry out such a sickening attack.
“They’re also a protected species in the UK and it’s a criminal offence to harm one.
“I would urge anybody who has any information about this to contact the police.”
Northumbria Police have confirmed an investigation is being carried out into the suspected attack.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Those who found the animal believed that it may have been deliberately run over.
“Officers are carrying out inquiries and anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1146 22/06/19.”