The dead swan was found in Herrington Country Park.

The body of the cygnet, believed to be six-weeks-old, was found in Herrington Country Park, in scenes so distressing the Echo has decided not to publish the images in full.

Wayne Badresingh had gone to the parkland with wife Sharon when she came across the dead bird on Saturday night.

A photo taken by Wayne Badresingh of swans in the park.

They believe it was struck by a car because of tyre marks at the scene. Police are now investigating.

The couple believe it is the third youngster from the same family to die this year, while last August a swan at the same park was killed when it was stabbed through the neck with a screwdriver.

Artist Wayne said: “This helpless baby swan was mowed down by car for fun, in the middle of a empty field, nowhere near a main road.

“They drove straight over the poor creature, who was crushed to death under the wheel of the vehicle with such force and weight, the baby swan intestines flew across the field.

“His dead, flattened body lay there in sight of Penshaw Monument when we arrived.

“Nothing can prepare you for sometime like this and my wife was devastated to find him in this way.

“He was hard to spot, so flat with all the days rubbish around.

“I hope the ones who did this, when they are alone in their bed, and when they have children of their own, they see these pictures of their handy work and are haunted by this horrific, murder of a poor defenseless little miracle of life, baby swan, who was so happy just to be alive and never harmed anyone.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “We received a report on Saturday evening that a swan had been found dead in the car park of Herrington Country Park.

“Those who found the animal believed that it may have been deliberately run over.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish if that is the case.”