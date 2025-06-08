Three teenagers charged with attempted murder in New Herrington

Two boys aged 16 and a girl aged 15 have been charged with attempted murder.

At around 6.10pm on Friday, June 6, police were alerted by the ambulance service to an injured teenage boy on Margaret Terrace in New Herrington.

Emergency services attended the scene where the boy, aged 15, had sustained serious injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

Today, three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder and they remain in police custody and are scheduled to appear before a youth court sitting in South Tyneside on Monday.

Northumbria Police said: “With proceedings now active, we’d ask people to refrain from speculating about the incident both online and in the community.”

“We’d also like to remind everyone that those who are under 18 and charged with a crime have anonymity and must not be named publicly for legal reasons.”

Adding: “Our officers remain in the area and we’d like to thank everyone who has shared information with us .”

“We continue to support the victim and wish him well while he’s treated in hospital.”