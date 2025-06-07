An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was reported to have been stabbed in Sunderland - three other teenagers have been arrested.

At around 6.10pm on Friday, June 6, police were alerted by the ambulance service to an injured teenage boy on Margaret Terrace in New Herrington.

The boy was reportedly attacked in Herrington Country Park. | National World

Emergency services attended the scene where the boy, aged 15, had sustained serious injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and remains there in a stable condition.

An investigation was immediately launched by officers in Northumbria Police to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

While enquiries remain at an early stage, it is understood the boy had been attacked within the grounds of Herrington Country Park at around 6pm.

Two boys – aged 16 – and a girl aged 15 were arrested in connection with the report on suspicion of assault.

All three have since been further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and they remain in police custody at this time.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Walker, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a serious incident which saw a young boy assaulted – and we wish him well as he is treated in hospital.

“I would like to reassure our communities that we’re carrying out extensive enquiries to understand what happened, with three people in custody being questioned by police.

“Our officers remain in the area to offer reassurance and investigate, which involves some search activity within Herrington County Park.

“While enquiries remain at an early stage, it is believed some of those involved could be known to each other.”

“We know this is a high footfall area, and it’s likely there were lots of people in and around the park the time of the incident.

“If you were in the area, or you witnessed anything, then please reach out and share any details with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or footage should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report forms on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number NP-20250606-0954.