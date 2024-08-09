Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'If you think you can get away with it - think again'

That’s the reaction from senior policing figures as four people involved in violent disorder in Sunderland on Friday, August 2, were locked up barely a week after their shameful crimes.

Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and was sentenced to two and a half years' imprisonment.

Andrew Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and was sentenced to two years and two months' imprisonment.

Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and was sentenced to two and a half years' imprisonment.

Bradley Makin, 21, of Simonside Road, Sunderland, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and one charge of possession of class A drugs. He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “It has been an incredibly difficult week for all our communities who’ve been affected by this unnecessary and senseless violence.

“The scenes witnessed are completely inexcusable – and from the outset we vowed that anybody involved would face the full force of the law.

“Today – barely one week on from the disorder in Sunderland – these four criminals now find themselves in a prison cell.

“This should act as a clear warning to anyone else thinking of getting involved in violent disorder across our region.

“Our investigation is well underway to identify and detain other suspects believed to have been responsible, and they too will have their day in court.”

He added: “I would like to thank our communities who have shown the true spirit of Northumbria by pulling together in recent days, supporting each other and uniting in the face of such appalling division and hostility.

“I’d also like to praise our criminal justice partners and local authorities who’ve worked with us and done everything they can to ensure the wheels of justice have turned swiftly and decisively to put these offenders where they belong – behind bars.”

Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “Today’s sentencing serves as a brilliant warning to anyone who thinks they can get away with this hate-filled criminality in our region.

“Just think again because Northumbria Police will be coming after you and you will be following in the footsteps of people like this – racist thugs who have brought harm and fear to our communities.

“Good to see they are rightly getting locked up and investigations are happening around the clock so many more will be identified and will be following in their footsteps, watch this space.”