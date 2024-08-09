Four violent offenders jailed after disorder in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four violent offenders - who each played a role in the harmful disorder in Sunderland city centre last weekend - have been jailed today at Newcastle Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(L-R): Leanne Hodgson, Andrew Smith, Josh Kellett and Bradley Makin | CPS

Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and was sentenced to two and a half years' imprisonment.

Andrew Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and was sentenced to two years and two months' imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and was sentenced to two and a half years' imprisonment.

Bradley Makin, 21, of Simonside Road, Sunderland, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and one charge of possession of class A drugs. He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

Those sentenced had previously pleaded guilty to charges of violent disorder in relation to the widely-condemned activities, which appear to have been fuelled by deliberate online misinformation.

The swift prosecution of those involved has been made possible through the deployment of additional resources and close partnership working across the criminal justice system, all aimed at ensuring the safety of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Atkinson, of CPS North East, said: “Only a week ago in Sunderland, those sentenced today were part of a small minority of people involved in shameful mob violence on the streets of the city.

“The cumulative effect of that disorder was to create immeasurable fear for Sunderland residents and cause significant damage to local businesses.

“As a result of their actions, each of them now faces a significant jail sentence and a criminal record that will follow them for the rest of their lives.

“I would like to praise the excellent work of Northumbria Police in dealing with this disorder. Their officers effectively tackled the immediate situation while also securing key evidence against multiple offenders, which has helped us to build particularly robust cases against each of those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with our partners across the criminal justice system, responding swiftly and robustly to activity which poses a threat to those living in the communities that we serve.

“We’ve been extremely clear; we stand ready to secure convictions against anyone found to have broken the law as part of these appalling scenes of violence, chaos and unrest.”