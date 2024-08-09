Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who pushed industrial wheelie bins towards police during an "orgy of mindless, destructive" city centre violence has been put behind bars.

Leanne Hodgson, who had tried and failed to buy a balaclava that day, shouted abuse at officers, provided rioters with debris to use as missiles and smashed a police car window when widespread trouble erupted in Sunderland last week.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Hodgson, who was seen wearing distinctive pink shorts on video footage that went viral across social media, applauded when the city's police hub, which was set on fire, came under attack.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court the police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as disorder spread throughout the city last Friday afternoon.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement it remains unclear how much damage was caused by the rioters but the cost of repairs could run to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack.

£1million cost of policing, but full toll not yet known

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1million policing operation and the psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.

She added: "The North East is a wonderful, vibrant and safe place to live and work.

"The vast majority of our people are law abiding, proud members of the community."

Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for her part in the violence.

Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, was arrested after a member of the public sent police video clips of him throwing objects at police on social media, while wearing a balaclava, was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Andrew Smith, 41, of Swan Lodge, Sunderland, who shouted and threw an object at police during the disorder before he was bitten by a police dog and taken to the ground, was jailed for 26 months.

Bradley Makin, 21, of Simonside Road, Sunderland, who shouted "go on" and was "roaring encouragement" while rioters threw beer kegs and poles at police, was jailed for two years.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said: "The four of you, together with others, brought shame upon the city of Sunderland for no justifiable reason whatsoever.

"You and many more gathered in the city centre and participated in an orgy of mindless, destructive violence and disorder.

"It was widespread and it moved from area to area, it involved serious acts of violence towards the person and property.

"It was both persistent and sustained.

"Police officers were subjected to serious and sustained levels of violence as well as abuse. They were pelted with missiles, police officers were injured, police officers will undoubtedly have suffered psychological harm."

Judge Sloan said premises were looted and the community was left in fear by what happened and warned: "It is an inevitable feature of mass disorder that each individual act, whatever its character taken on its own, enflames and encourages others to behave in similar fashion. That is why I have to have regard to the wider picture.

"Those participating in mass disorder must expect severe sentences, intended not only to punish but also to deter others from copying their example."

All four had admitted violent disorder and Makin pleaded guilty to an additional charge of possessing cocaine and heroin.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending Hodgson, told the court she had been drinking that day and has bereavement issues and added: "She is very sorry and acknowledges the harm everything she has done that day caused. She is ashamed of her actions."

Andrew Espley, defending Kellett, said: "One week ago these offences had not been committed and the whole of the country wishes they had not been, wishes that the clock could be turned back. So too, my client in particular would wish."

Helen Towers, defending Smith, said: "He wishes to apologise to the community of Sunderland."

Peter Thubron, defending Makin, said he had gone to the city out of "curiosity" that day and acted under "peer pressure".