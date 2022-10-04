News you can trust since 1873
The 15 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in June

The 15 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during July have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2022. June’s statistics are available here.

1. Laburnum Grove, Castletown

There were 18 incidents reported 'in or near' this location. including 11 of theft

Photo: Google Maps

2. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were 13 incidents. including four violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Cleveland View, Seaburn

There were 11 incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Wearmouth Street, Roker

There were 11 incidents, including four of anti-social behaviour, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

