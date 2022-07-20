Loading...
The 14 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in May

The 14 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during May have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2022. April’s statistic are available here.

1. Kingston Terrace

There were 24 incidents reported “on or near” this location, including 13 offences of shoplifting

2. Hylton Park Road

There were 14 incidents reported “on or near” this location, including five of shoplifting

3. Rutherford Road

Fourteen incidents, including five of criminal damage and arson, were reported "In or near" this location

4. Laburnum Grove

There were eleven incidents, including eight of theft, reported "in or near" this location

