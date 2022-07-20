The 14 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in May

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2022. April’s statistic are available here.
1. Kingston Terrace
There were 24 incidents reported “on or near” this location, including 13 offences of shoplifting
Photo: Google Maps
2. Hylton Park Road
There were 14 incidents reported “on or near” this location, including five of shoplifting
Photo: Google Maps
3. Rutherford Road
Fourteen incidents, including five of criminal damage and arson, were reported "In or near" this location
Photo: Google Maps
4. Laburnum Grove
There were eleven incidents, including eight of theft, reported "in or near" this location
Photo: Google Maps