The 13 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in April

The 13 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during April have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 13th June 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2022. March’s statistic are available here.

1. Kingston Terrace

Twenty-seven incidents, including fifteen of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Rennie Road

Fourteen incidents, including six of anti-social behaviour, were reported "in or near" this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Coldstream Avenue.

Thirteen incidents, including five of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Eyemouth Lane

Thirteen incidents, including five of anti-social behaviour, were reported "in or near" this location

Photo: Google Maps

