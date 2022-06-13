The 13 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in April

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2022. March’s statistic are available here.
1. Kingston Terrace
Twenty-seven incidents, including fifteen of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Google Maps
2. Rennie Road
Fourteen incidents, including six of anti-social behaviour, were reported "in or near" this location
Photo: Google Maps
3. Coldstream Avenue.
Thirteen incidents, including five of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Eyemouth Lane
Thirteen incidents, including five of anti-social behaviour, were reported "in or near" this location
Photo: Google Maps