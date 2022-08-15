Composite

The 13 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in June

The 13 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during June have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2022. May’s statistics are available here.

Undefined: readMore

1. Kingston Terrace, Roker

There were 18 incidents reported “on or near” this location, including five public order offences

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Kidderminster Road, Downhill

There were 13 incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, reported "in or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Southwick Police Station

There were 12 incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences, reported 'on or near' this location

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Rutherglen Road, Red House

There were 11 incidents reported 'on or near' this location, including four public order offences

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4