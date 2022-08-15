The 13 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in June

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2022. May’s statistics are available here.
1. Kingston Terrace, Roker
There were 18 incidents reported “on or near” this location, including five public order offences
2. Kidderminster Road, Downhill
There were 13 incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, reported "in or near" this location
3. Southwick Police Station
There were 12 incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences, reported 'on or near' this location
4. Rutherglen Road, Red House
There were 11 incidents reported 'on or near' this location, including four public order offences
