News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Composite

The 14 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in August

The 14 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during August have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2022. July’s statistics are available here.

Undefined: readMore

1. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were 21 incidents. including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Cleveland View, Seaburn

There were 15 incidents, including six anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Kildare Square, Town End Farm

There were 12 incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Bradshaw Street, Bunny Hill

There were 11 incidents, including six violence or sexual offences, reported ;'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4