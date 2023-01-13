News you can trust since 1873
Composite

The 13 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland according to latest stats

The 13 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during November have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2022. October’s statistics are available here.

1. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were 22 incidents. including 14 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Hylton Park Road, Hylton Riverside

There were 14 incidents, including ten shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were 13 incidents, 11 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Craigshaw Road, Hylton Castle

There were nine incidents of anti-social behavior reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

