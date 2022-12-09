News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
New figures reveal where most crime was reported in north Sunderland in October

The 15 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland according to latest stats

The 15 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during October have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in October 2022. September’s statistics are available here.

1. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were 22 incidents. including 15 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Hylton Park Road, Hylton Riverside

There were 15 incidents, including seven shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Pinewood Square, Southwick

There were 15 incidents, including ten of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Clovelly Road, Castletown

There were 12 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4