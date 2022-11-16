News you can trust since 1873
The Home Office has revealed the latest crime figures for Sunderland.

The 13 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in September

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2022. August’s statistics are available here.

1. Beatrice Street, Roker

There were 15 incidents. including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Hylton Park Road, Hylton Riverside

There were 15 incidents, including none shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Rothwell Road, Red House

There were 10 incidents, including four anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Castellian Road, Hylton Castle

There were nine incidents, five three anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

