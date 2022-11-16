The 13 places where most crime was reported across the north of Sunderland in September
The 13 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during September have been revealed by new figures.
By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2022. August’s statistics are available here.
Page 1 of 4