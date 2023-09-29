News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Teenager released on bail as Sycamore Gap investigation continues

By Ross Robertson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:25 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A teenager arrested after the suspected deliberate felling of a world-famous tree has been released on bail.

Northumbria Police announced yesterday, September 28, 20203, that a 16-year-old male had been arrested after the much-loved tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland was felled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This morning, a force spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

Most Popular

PA picture: A flower placed at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland which has come down overnight after being "deliberately felled," the Northumberland National Park Authority has said. Picture date: Thursday September 28, 2023.PA picture: A flower placed at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland which has come down overnight after being "deliberately felled," the Northumberland National Park Authority has said. Picture date: Thursday September 28, 2023.
PA picture: A flower placed at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland which has come down overnight after being "deliberately felled," the Northumberland National Park Authority has said. Picture date: Thursday September 28, 2023.

News of the tree's felling sparked sadness around the world, and officers announced they were launching a 'full and immediate' investigation into what is suspected to be an act of vandalism.

The force said a range of enquiries are ongoing, with the support of partners, as officers look to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the damage and identify anyone involved.

 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said in a statement on Thursday: “This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond."

He added: “Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind.

 

“I am appealing to the public for information to assist us – if you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, please let us know.

 

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230928-0295.

Related topics:Teenager