Teenager released on bail as Sycamore Gap investigation continues

A teenager arrested after the suspected deliberate felling of a world-famous tree has been released on bail.

This morning, a force spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

PA picture: A flower placed at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland which has come down overnight after being "deliberately felled," the Northumberland National Park Authority has said. Picture date: Thursday September 28, 2023.

News of the tree's felling sparked sadness around the world, and officers announced they were launching a 'full and immediate' investigation into what is suspected to be an act of vandalism.

The force said a range of enquiries are ongoing, with the support of partners, as officers look to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the damage and identify anyone involved.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said in a statement on Thursday: “This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond."

He added: “Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind.

“I am appealing to the public for information to assist us – if you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, please let us know.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”