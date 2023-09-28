News you can trust since 1873
Teenager arrested after tree allegedly felled at Sycamore Gap in Northumberland

Enquiries are ongoing

By Ross Robertson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST- 2 min read
Officers investigating the alleged vandalism of Northumberland's iconic Sycamore Gap tree have this afternoon made an arrest.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation after the landmark tree was felled overnight in what officers believe was a deliberate act of vandalism.

The force said a range of enquiries are ongoing, with the support of partners, as officers look to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the damage and identify anyone involved.

This afternoon, Thursday, September 28, police have arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the incident.

He remains in police custody at this time and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond.

“An investigation was immediately launched following this vandalism, and this afternoon we have arrested one suspect in connection with our enquiries.

“Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind.

“I am appealing to the public for information to assist us – if you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, please let us know.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”

A spokesperson added: "Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230928-0295."

Following the arrest, Northumbria Police & Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “Northumbria Police have acted fast, showing their dedication to the region."

She added:  "Sycamore Gap was a place of happy and moving memories for millions of people, and a symbol of home for people around the world.

 "It’s important now that we let justice take its course, and my thanks are with our hardworking police officers for their actions today.”

