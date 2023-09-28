Sadness as iconic Sycamore Gap tree felled in Northumberland, people asked to stay away from Hadrian's Wall spot
The national park authority is asking people not to visit the area
Sadness is being felt around the world after the apparent felling of the iconic tree at Sycamore Gap in Northumberland.
The much-loved tree, which sits next to Hadrian's Wall close to Steel Rigg, is known around the world and had become a symbol of the North East, adorning everything from greetings cards to bottles of beer.
Thousands visit the tree each year, and the location perhaps the most photographed spot in the county.
But there has been outcry on social media today, September 28, after pictures began to circulate showing the tree felled, leaving only a short stump still standing.
The Northumberland National Park Authority have released a statement reading: "(We) can confirm that sadly, the famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down over night.
"We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled.
"We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known.
"Sycamore Gap was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards and is much-loved by people from across the world.
"Northumberland National Park Authority would like to ask the public not to visit the site at this time whilst we work with our partners to identify what has happened and to make the site safe."
National Trust general manager Andrew Poad, said: “We are deeply shocked at what appears to be, an act of vandalism.
“The tree has been an important and iconic feature in the landscape for nearly 200 years and means a lot to the local community and to anyone who has visited the site.”
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm an investigation has been launched following damage to the Sycamore Gap Tree in Northumberland.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish whether any criminal offences have been committed.”
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, said: "I’m devastated that the famous Sycamore is gone. That tree was ours. It was an iconic North East landmark standing tall in our beautiful Northumberland.
"I am incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism. I’ll be raising this personally today.
"I know Northumbria Police are at the scene and officers will do their utmost to catch whoever is behind this. Terrible news."
The tree sits close to The Sill, a visitor centre and base run by the Northumberland National Park.
To many it is known as the 'Robin Hood tree', after it featured in the 1991 blockbuster Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.