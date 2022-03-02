Sunderland paedophile who attacked schoolgirls after opening up his home as place to truant and be given drink and drugs jailed for 16 years

Colin Wright, who was already a convicted sex offender, gave teenagers alcohol and amphetamine as he groomed them so he could pounce.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he even offered money for illegal sexual services he wanted from youths who would visit his home in Sunderland and knew him by the nickname "Cosh".

Wright, now 61, denied 11 offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual activity with a child, sexual assault, attempted rape, supplying a class B drug and attempting to pay for sexual services of a child.

Colin Wright

The offences were in relation to three schoolgirls.

He was convicted by a jury after a trial and has now been jailed for 16 years with an extended licence period of four years.

He must register as sex offender and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.

The court heard in 2020 Wright was jailed for offences dating back to the 1970s.

Judge Amanda Rippon today said Wright has an "enduring sexual attraction to children and a willingness to offend against them if circumstances allow" andposes a "significant risk".

The judge said in the more recent offences Wright's home was a "place to truant from school, smoke, be given amphetamine and alcohol".

Judge Rippon said the impact on the victims "was and remains quite profound".

The court heard Wright offered one teen £50 to strip before he sexually assaulted her.

She was later given £20 in an envelope.

He offered another teen £100 to have full sexual intercourse with him but his offer was refused.

One of the victims said in an impact statement: "I have night terrors and see his face in my dreams."

Another said she became an "angry young girl" after what Wright did to her and "began to disconnect with the world".

Lorraine Mustard, defending Wright, now of Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle, said: "He concedes he has committed some of the offences.

"He does not have a clear recollection of what exactly took place but he does take responsibility for his behaviour.