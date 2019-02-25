Sunderland murder probe: Workmates of Connor Brown say they will 'never come to terms' with losing compassionate and funny colleague

The colleagues of Connor Brown say they will remember him for his "wonderful, witty personality" as they paid tribute to their friend.

The 18-year-old worked as a member of the reception team at the award-winning Happy House Surgery in Durham Road.

Connor Brown, pictured second left, with the Happy House Surgery team as the practice in 2017 was nominated for a Best of Health Awards held early last year. The group was a winner in the Best GP Practice category.

The group collected the GP Practice of the Year Award at last year's Best of Health Awards, which is run by the Echo.

While tributes continue to be paid through Connor, with flowers left close to the scene of where he was attacked in Sunderland city centre and messages posted online, a special area has been set aside in the minster to give people a place to pray and remember him.

Connor Brown.

Today, as the murder investigation continues into his death in the early hours of yesterday morning, his workmates have issued a statement about their loss.

A spokesman for the practice said: "The whole practice is devastated by the news of the death of Connor.

"As a member of the reception team he was exemplary and his talents will be a huge loss to both the practice and the NHS as a whole.

Tributes have been left to Connor Brown near to the scene of the attack.

"It is, however, his compassion, his wonderful, witty personality which we will never forget.

"He was a truly lovely lad who was loved by staff and patients alike, who we will never come to terms with losing and our deepest condolences go out to his family."

