Sunderland motorists warned about new bogus parking fine scam

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The city’s motorists are being warned about a parking scam involving a bogus text message trying to extort money from people for fake parking fines.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council have released a copy of the text which claims to have been sent for a fixed penalty regarding a parking fine.

The text message states: “This is the final notice. In case of persistent non payment legal proceedings may be initiated against you. This may lead to a County Court judgment which will have a negative impact on your credit rating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The text message then goes on to instruct people to click on a payment link where they are asked to fill in their bank details.

In a post on social media, a Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “Our Parking team have recently had reports of a scam text circulating about parking fines and Penalty Charge Notices (PCN).

“These texts are not from us. We do not send text messages about payments of fines for Penalty Charge Notices.

“A vehicle will either be issued a notice directly on the vehicle by a Civil Enforcement Officer, or if it is a camera issued Penalty Charge Notice, a statutory document will be sent to the keeper of the car’s address in a hard copy letter format.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the latest in a series of parking scams in the city. In February and March motorists in Sunderland were warned about a fake QR code on parking machines which again led to a link asking people to input bank details.