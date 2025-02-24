All you need to know about the fake QR code parking scam afflicting motorists including here in Sunderland
Earlier this month (February) Sunderland City Council issued a warning to drivers after a motorist had £170 taken out of their bank account after using a fake QR code.
The scam involves criminals placing fake QR code stickers next to the official ‘pay by phone’ signs found on parking machines.
The fake QR codes appear to offer a quick and easy way to pay for parking by scanning instead of the official payment methods.
However, once scanned, the QR code directs victims to a fraudulent website that mimics a real parking payment portal.
Unsuspecting drivers who enter their banking details believe they are paying for parking, however entering your details simply gives those behind the scam access to your bank account.
An investigation by Council officials discovered fake QR codes on two parking machines on Whitburn Road.
With similar scams having now also been reported by other local authorities, Council officials are warning that “other car parks may be targeted”.
Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, Councillor Lindsey Leonard said: "While we work to investigate this scam and have removed fake QR codes, we want to raise awareness among everyone using a ticket machine.
“Scammers are targeting unsuspecting drivers, and we don’t want anyone else to lose their hard-earned money to these fraudsters."
What to look for and what to do
- Neither the City Council nor RingGo, the official parking payment provider, use QR codes for payment.
- Drivers should continue using the official RingGo app, website, or pay-by-phone number to ensure their transactions are secure.
- Suspicious QR codes should be reported via the Council’s website or by calling the City and Neighbourhood Team on 0191 520 5550.
- Anyone who suspects they have fallen victim to one of the scams is urged to contact their bank or card payment provider.
- Drivers who have been scammed should also contact the police to enable them to investigate this criminal activity.
If you have been victim of a parking scam and would like to tell your story then email [email protected]