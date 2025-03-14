Metro passengers warned about new parking scam after two fake QR codes found at park and ride carparks
The warning comes after two fraudulent QR codes were discovered on two Metro car parks.
The fake codes were located on the parking machines alongside the usual payment instructions.
A Nexus spokesperson said: “Fraudulent QR codes that falsely claimed customers can scan them to pay for Metro car parking have been removed from two of our car parks. The matter has been reported to Northumbria Police.
“Customers are reminded that this is a scam and that they cannot pay for Metro car parking by scanning a QR code.
“This scam was detected at the Metro park and ride sites at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland and Four Lane Ends Interchange in North Tyneside.
“Our maintenance teams conduct regular checks at all of our car parks and they removed the fake QR codes, which had been stuck to the side of the payment machines.
“We urge customers to remain vigilant for this type of fraud. Customers can only pay for Metro car parks with cash or through the PayByPhone car parking app.”
The scam follows on from similar QR codes being found on Sunderland city car parks last month (February) which resulted in a motorist having £170 taken out of their bank account after using a fake QR code.