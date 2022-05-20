Sunderland man loses tenancy after neighbours complain of excessive noise, fighting and drunken behaviour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council first received reports of anti-social behaviour at Paul Sawyers former home on Rhodesia Road, Redhouse, last year.

The complaints were substantiated by witnesses and noise recordings obtained via the City Council’s noise monitoring instrument. Northumbria Police records also outlined 18 incidents of anti-social behaviour being reported since Sawyers moved into the property 18 months earlier.

In June 2021 Sawyers was issued with a Community Protection Notice, which prohibited him, members of his household, or visitors from “pursuing any course of conduct likely to cause nuisance or distress to the local community”.

However neighbours continued to report the premises had been used by Sawyers for regular gatherings involving excessive alcohol consumption resulting in disorder and noise disturbances through the night and into the early hours of the morning.

Sawyers' tenancy was terminated shortly after.

His case for breaching the Community Protection Notice was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday May 17. Sawyers did not attend and was found guilty in absence.

He was issued a fine of £180, victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £250.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "No one deserves to be subjected to anti-social behaviour around their own homes and it’s shocking to hear what a negative impact this one household had on an entire street.

"I would like to thank members of the public for coming forward, showing their community spirit and demonstrating how if we all work and act together, we can make our streets and neighbourhoods happier and more peaceful places."

Redhill Ward councillor, Cllr John Usher, added: "Anti-social behaviour can be a real blight on our neighbourhoods and will not be tolerated. I hope that the fine sends out a strong message that we will not put up with this kind of behaviour.”