Watch CCTV footage of Sunderland van driver who tried to escape police following pursuit

Steven Nelson, of Park Avenue, has been jailed after he led officers on a pursuit in the Bishop Auckland area of County Durham.

The 25-year-old admitted to dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance and he was sentenced at Durham Crown Court on Tuesday, May 17, for both offences.

The 20-minute long incident took place on July 28, 2021, and only came to an end when Nelson crashed head on into another vehicle.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service following his conviction, shows Nelson’s van being chased by various police vehicles in broad daylight before it comes to a stop.

The footage then shows Nelson jumping over a fence and he can be seen running across an open field – with police officers giving chase behind him on foot.

Seconds later, horses are seen running across the field in an effort to escape the commotion that had been caused by Nelson.