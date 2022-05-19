Watch CCTV footage of Sunderland van driver who tried to escape police following pursuit

Steven Nelson, of Park Avenue, has been jailed after he led officers on a pursuit in the Bishop Auckland area of County Durham.
The 25-year-old admitted to dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance and he was sentenced at Durham Crown Court on Tuesday, May 17, for both offences.
Nelson was given 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months as a result of the incident – he must also retake his driving test if he wishes to drive again.
The 20-minute long incident took place on July 28, 2021, and only came to an end when Nelson crashed head on into another vehicle.
CCTV footage of the incident, which has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service following his conviction, shows Nelson’s van being chased by various police vehicles in broad daylight before it comes to a stop.
The footage then shows Nelson jumping over a fence and he can be seen running across an open field – with police officers giving chase behind him on foot.
Read More
Seconds later, horses are seen running across the field in an effort to escape the commotion that had been caused by Nelson.
Eventually, a group of police officers are seen bringing Nelson back towards the point in the fence that he had originally jumped over after catching him and placing him under arrest.