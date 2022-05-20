Woman caught smuggling drugs into prison on Christmas visit

Courtney Allsopp passed a package to a prisoner at HMP Northumberland on December 23 2019 and the illegal exchange was spotted by guards.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the parcel contained three types of class C drug and one psychoactive substance.
Allsopp claimed she had been pressured into handing over the package and later admitted she had been paid around £150 to do so.
Most Popular
-
1
LIVE: Watch as police remove cannabis plants from large-scale drug farm found inside house off Sunderland's Chester Road
-
2
Sunderland at Wembley: Westminster City Council clarifies rules on street drinking in Trafalgar Square - here's what it means
-
3
Kiss FM and Diversity's Perri Kiely shows his support for Sunderland AFC - outside of St James’ Park!
-
4
Watch CCTV footage of Sunderland van driver who tried to escape police following pursuit
-
5
‘People can’t believe that it was filmed in England’ – Watch incredible drone footage of Seaburn and Whitburn beaches
The 24-year-old, of Hylton Terrace, Pelton, admitted three charges of conveying a banned item into prison and one of supplying a psychoactive substance.
Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne told her: "Drugs taken into prison case all the harms they cause on the outside world but even more so, they undermine the rehabilitation of prisoners and make prisons more dangerous for staff and prisoners."
Allsopp was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements and a three month curfew.