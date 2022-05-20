Woman caught smuggling drugs into prison on Christmas visit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courtney Allsopp passed a package to a prisoner at HMP Northumberland on December 23 2019 and the illegal exchange was spotted by guards.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the parcel contained three types of class C drug and one psychoactive substance.

Allsopp claimed she had been pressured into handing over the package and later admitted she had been paid around £150 to do so.

The 24-year-old, of Hylton Terrace, Pelton, admitted three charges of conveying a banned item into prison and one of supplying a psychoactive substance.

Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne told her: "Drugs taken into prison case all the harms they cause on the outside world but even more so, they undermine the rehabilitation of prisoners and make prisons more dangerous for staff and prisoners."