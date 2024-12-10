Sunderland dad pleads guilty to drink driving with two children in his car
Ian Drummond, 43, was slammed by magistrates for what they described as his “ridiculous” decision to drive when his plans changed last minute.
Drummond, of Hillview Road, Newbottle, near Houghton-le-Spring, was given an eight week suspended prison sentence.
Harry Metcalfe, chair of the bench, warned him he had come within a whisker of losing his liberty.
Drummond got behind the wheel of his Ford Cougar car after downing wine during an afternoon session in South Shields on Monday, October 28.
He was with two of his three children, and they made spontaneous plans to book into a bed and breakfast, having stayed in the town during the summer.
Believing his wife would join them, Drummond hit the bottle but decided to drive when the youngsters became restless and wanted to go home.
Prosecutor Holly Clegg told the South Tyneside court police were tipped off and spotted his car close to the New Crown pub at South Shields seafront.
Drummond smelled of booze and mumbled his words at the roadside - and failed a breath test.
He gave a reading for alcohol of 111mcg, against a legal limit of 35mcg, which had jumped to 125mcg during an evidential breath test at a police station.
Ms Clegg added: “Police were called by a member of the public about their concern for a male driving a vehicle with two children inside.
“He was asked to pull over and turn the engine off. He pulled the vehicle up.
“The defendant smelled of intoxicants and he was slurring his words. He made no sense.
“With regards to sentencing, the guidelines say this is at the top bracket, up to 26 weeks custody and a disqualification of between 29 and 36 months.”
Drummond, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a drink drive charge.
Hannah Mostoufi, defending, confirmed self-employed Drummond, who runs active travel events in schools, had not planned to drink then drive.
She said the offence date coincided with school half-term holidays and Drummond had ventured to South Shields with his children.
Once there, they had discussed previous visits and overnight stays in the town and decided to try to find lodgings.
Ms Mostoufi added: “As that was decided, he consumed various glasses of wine.
“His wife was working away, and he was going to ask her to join them at the B&B, but the children grew tetchy and talked about going home.
“He made the regretful decision to go home. This was a complete one-off in his judgement. He is extremely remorseful.”
Magistrates suspended Drummond’s prison sentence for 12 months and banned him from driving for 30 months.
They ordered him to remain booze abstinent under a monitoring tag for 120 days, and he must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.