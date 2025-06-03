A Sunderland childcare worker who sexually abused a vulnerable girl in his care has been jailed for 11 years.

Liam Ramsey, 40, from Sunderland, and fellow childcare worker Stephen Hurst supplied the 15-year old girl with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her.

Liam Ramsey and Stephen Hurst have been sentenced to a combined 20 years in prison. | Durham Constabulary.

The incident took place in Durham city and the actions of the pair were caught on CCTV.

To avoid detection, they used their personal bank cards to purchase alcohol, plying the victim with wine and cocktails throughout the day. On the way back to the care home, they made a detour to purchase £120 worth of Class A drugs.

Ramsey and Hurst then took the child back to the care home where they continued to supply her with alcohol and gave her cocaine.

The victim told police that because of all the cocaine they had given her, she had a nosebleed and went upstairs.

As the victim went upstairs, Ramsey came into the room naked followed by Hurst who was also naked.

The victim was then subjected to physical and sexual abuse throughout the night and into the early hours of the morning.

Both Ramsey and Hurst were on duty at the time of the offences, being her carers for the day.

Liam Ramsey and Stephen Hurst were arrested after the victim left the care home following the ordeal.

Officers later charged Ramsey and Hurst with 18 offences and they were remanded into court.

The pair made some initial admissions but also denied many of the offences and so were taken to trial.

A jury found Ramsey and Hurst guilty of numerous offences including sexual activity with a child, intentional strangulation and supply of a class A drug.

Ramsey, 40, of Sunderland was jailed for 11 years whilst Hurst, 46, of Richmond was jailed for 9 years.

Both men have also been placed on the sex offender’s register for life.

Durham Constabulary’s Detective Constable Beth Otty, who led the investigation said: “This has been a long and demanding investigation involving a large team of dedicated police officers and staff who have all worked diligently to bring about the best possible result for the victim.

“Ramsey and Hurst should have been keeping the victim safe, instead they were the ones who groomed her, sexually assaulted and abused her.

“She should have been able to trust them and should have felt safe in their company. They had no forethought for the lasting impact their actions will continue to have on the victim.

“I would like to commend her for her bravery in coming forward and standing up against her perpetrators who can no longer pose any danger to other children.”

Anyone who has been sexually assaulted can report it via the Durham Constabulary website or by calling 101.