Shoplifting, drug dealing and violence - 11 people jailed during September for offences in and around Sunderland

September has been a busy month for the courts.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:55 am

Here are eleven people jailed during September for crimes in and around Sunderland.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Composite

2. Christopher Robinson

Robinson, 35, of Aldershot Road, Sunderland, admitted two charges of theft and Mr Recorder Ben Nolan QC sentenced him to three months behind bars

3. Callum MacGregor

MacGregor, 25, of Claremont Terrace, Sunderland, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements of a sex offender's order and breaching a suspended sentence. He was sentenced to ten months in prison

4. Gary Boughton

Boughton, 40, of Denbigh Avenue, Sunderland, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for 28 months

