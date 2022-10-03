Shoplifting, drug dealing and violence - 11 people jailed during September for offences in and around Sunderland

Here are eleven people jailed during September for crimes in and around Sunderland.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Collage Maker-30-Sep-2022-04.07-PM.jpg
Composite
Photo: NOP
2. Christopher Robinson
Robinson, 35, of Aldershot Road, Sunderland, admitted two charges of theft and Mr Recorder Ben Nolan QC sentenced him to three months behind bars
Photo: NOP
3. Callum MacGregor
MacGregor, 25, of Claremont Terrace, Sunderland, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements of a sex offender's order and breaching a suspended sentence.
He was sentenced to ten months in prison
Photo: NOP
4. Gary Boughton
Boughton, 40, of Denbigh Avenue, Sunderland, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for 28 months
Photo: NOP