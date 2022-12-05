News you can trust since 1873
See police activity at scene of 'unexplained' death in Sunderland as cordon remains in place while investigators appeal for information

A police cordon remains in place in Sunderland following the ‘unexplained’ death of a woman.

By Georgina Cutler
45 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 11:44am

Officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman inside an address in Brady Street, in the Pallion area of the city, shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday, December 3.

Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40s was found dead inside the property.

Police are treating the death as ‘unexplained’ and her next of kin have been informed and have been offered support by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Today (Monday, December 5), a police presence remains at the scene, with officers and investigators seen in the area and a cordon in place.

Enquiries into the woman’s death continue, as police appeal to the public for information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly an absolutely awful time for the woman’s family and all our thoughts remain with them as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 24 hours.

A police cordon remains in place today, December 5.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as we continue to carry out a full investigation into the woman's death.

“An increased police presence remains in the area as officers continue to carry out a range of enquiries, and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

“I am today appealing to the wider public for information. If you believe you have any information relating to this incident that you feel may aid our investigation, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force’s website or by calling 101.

Officers remain at the scene.