News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police plea for information around circumstances of woman's 'unexplained' death in Sunderland

Police investigating an unexplained death in Sunderland are appealing to the public for information.

By James Harrison
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 2:44pm

Shortly before 12.30pm yesterday (Saturday, December 3) officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman inside an address in Brady Street, in the Pallion area of the city.

Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40s was found dead inside the property.

Hide Ad

Officers are are understood to be treating the woman’s death as unexplained and her next of kin have been informed and have been offered support by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Northumbria Police has issued an appeal for information.

Most Popular

Read More
How Sunderland actor William Russell helped launch TV legend Dr Who - and earned...

Now, as enquiries into the woman’s death continue, police are appealing to the public for information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly an absolutely awful time for the woman’s family and all our thoughts remain with them as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 24 hours.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as we continue to carry out a full investigation into the woman's death.

Hide Ad

“An increased police presence remains in the area as officers continue to carry out a range of enquiries, and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

“I am today appealing to the wider public for information. If you believe you have any information relating to this incident that you feel may aid our investigation, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force’s website or by calling 101.