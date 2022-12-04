Police plea for information around circumstances of woman's 'unexplained' death in Sunderland

Shortly before 12.30pm yesterday (Saturday, December 3) officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman inside an address in Brady Street, in the Pallion area of the city.

Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40s was found dead inside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are are understood to be treating the woman’s death as unexplained and her next of kin have been informed and have been offered support by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Northumbria Police has issued an appeal for information.

Now, as enquiries into the woman’s death continue, police are appealing to the public for information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly an absolutely awful time for the woman’s family and all our thoughts remain with them as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 24 hours.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as we continue to carry out a full investigation into the woman's death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An increased police presence remains in the area as officers continue to carry out a range of enquiries, and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

“I am today appealing to the wider public for information. If you believe you have any information relating to this incident that you feel may aid our investigation, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad